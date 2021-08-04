First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. 8,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

