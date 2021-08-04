First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.