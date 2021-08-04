First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.16. Approximately 34,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 64,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 157,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 90,093 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.