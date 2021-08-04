First United Bank Trust Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman
sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50.
Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44.
. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $880.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $876.97.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
