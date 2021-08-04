First United Bank Trust Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $880.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $876.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.