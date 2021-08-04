First United Bank Trust Has $335,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First United Bank Trust lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Target by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.