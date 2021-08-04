First United Bank Trust Has $530,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.