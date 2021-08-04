First United Bank Trust Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

