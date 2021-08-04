First United Bank Trust Lowers Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after acquiring an additional 129,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after acquiring an additional 721,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 365,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

