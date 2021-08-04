First United Bank Trust Sells 180 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank Trust decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

