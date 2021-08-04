First United Bank Trust Sells 3,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First United Bank Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05.

