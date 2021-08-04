Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,629. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

