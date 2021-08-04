Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS FCUUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 359,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.01. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.