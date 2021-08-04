Fivebalance (FBN) Hits Market Capitalization of $82,585.35

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $82,585.35 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,097,733,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,934,228 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

