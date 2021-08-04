Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FND opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

