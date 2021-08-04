Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIC. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $685.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

