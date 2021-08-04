Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

