Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

