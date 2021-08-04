Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

FORR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $860.61 million, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

