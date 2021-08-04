Founders Capital Management Buys 500 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $47,106,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 576,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

