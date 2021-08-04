Founders Capital Management Buys 65 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.5% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.15. 157,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,752. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

