Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

OGN traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

