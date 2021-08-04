Founders Capital Management Sells 988 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.7% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,929,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $368.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.