Founders Capital Management Takes $1.78 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,557. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.