Fox Factory (FOXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.700-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

