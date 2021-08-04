Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

