Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €67.18 ($79.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €77.10 ($90.71).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

