Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.84. 1,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,809. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

