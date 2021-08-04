Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

