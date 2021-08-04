FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.56 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.56 billion and $73.17 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $37.75 or 0.00094818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00837102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

