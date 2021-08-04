fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Position Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,456 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.12.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

