Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €34.10 ($40.12). 16,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.60.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

