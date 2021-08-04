Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €34.10 ($40.12). 16,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.60.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

