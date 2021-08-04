Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on FUTU. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.36. Futu has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $118,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $165,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.