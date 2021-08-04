FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

