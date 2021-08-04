FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Issued By DA Davidson

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.75.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

TER stock opened at $126.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.