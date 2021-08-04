FY2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $900.24 million, a P/E ratio of -39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $811,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $4,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $208,000.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

