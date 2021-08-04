FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Reduced by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

