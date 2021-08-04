FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ono Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

