FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in International Paper by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 257,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

