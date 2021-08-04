GAMEE Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $568,576.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,435,228 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

