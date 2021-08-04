Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $198.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $174.00. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

GRMN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.31. 21,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,409. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

