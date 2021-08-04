Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 3,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 567,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi purchased 20,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

