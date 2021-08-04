GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Wednesday, reaching €37.84 ($44.52). The company had a trading volume of 328,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 55.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.93. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €37.96 ($44.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

