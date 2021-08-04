Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 979 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

ESGD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 8,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,013. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03.

