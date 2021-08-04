Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.42. 163,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $259.37. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

