Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,172,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,254,000.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.23. 1,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

