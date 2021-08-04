Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 75,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

