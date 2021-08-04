Genasys Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Genasys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

GNSS opened at $5.27 on Monday. Genasys has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $190.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth $85,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth $49,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $77,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

