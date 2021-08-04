Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

