Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

