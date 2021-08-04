Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 406,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

